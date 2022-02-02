Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 932 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trinseo were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 53.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 105.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trinseo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

