Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GMS were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in GMS by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in GMS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 15,722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GMS by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.78. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.