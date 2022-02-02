Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acushnet were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOLF. Stephens upped their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

