Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.