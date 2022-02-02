Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Mondelez International, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

