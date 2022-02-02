Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,055 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at $63,154,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $12,329,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $5,986,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.47. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,362 shares of company stock worth $820,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.