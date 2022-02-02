First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) by 25.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,031,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMNY opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $30.65.

