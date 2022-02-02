Citigroup Inc. Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 48,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $387,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 414,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter.

COWZ stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50.

