Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $33.46 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

