Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Barclays PLC raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CTS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CTS news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. cut their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

