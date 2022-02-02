Barclays PLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 209,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 126,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cohu by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In related news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

