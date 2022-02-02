BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,639,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Everi worth $136,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Everi by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 124,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

