Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 31.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

