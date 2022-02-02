BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) by 150.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,124,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $142,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,160,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 1,719.60%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

