BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Seer worth $140,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after acquiring an additional 236,871 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 176,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 102,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEER. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Seer stock opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.51. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $71.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -12.59.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,273 shares of company stock worth $1,604,291. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

