Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 563.4% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 63,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 333,240 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Shares of GBT opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.