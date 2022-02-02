Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Radius Health by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Radius Health by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 180,744 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,223,636.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDUS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of RDUS opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

