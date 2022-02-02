Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 53.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

NYSE TPL opened at $1,122.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,196.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,281.27. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $846.86 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.