Insider Selling: Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM) Director Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,020,166 shares in the company, valued at C$242,419.92.

Trent Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Trent Abraham sold 100,000 shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$12,000.00.

Shares of CVE:VM opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.24 million and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the pharmaceutical barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

