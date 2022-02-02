Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Sells $34,863.84 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Ryan R. Mcgrath sold 4,464 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $34,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMCF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMCF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

