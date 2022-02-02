Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Zeta Resources Limited Sells 10,000 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,202,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,509,551.25.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at C$3.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$773.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.43. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a one year low of C$2.16 and a one year high of C$5.07.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMMC. National Bankshares increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.97.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.