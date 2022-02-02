Insider Buying: Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Major Shareholder Acquires 6,343 Shares of Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $43,703.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harrow Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

