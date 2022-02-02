Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is a life sciences company providing products for the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. The company offer products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, protein labeling and detection to biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapy companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO, Calif. “

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.05. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

