CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 13% Higher

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) traded up 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.53 and last traded at C$2.52. 284,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 423,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.54.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.