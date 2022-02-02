Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.95

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 66566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 70.94% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,116,000 after acquiring an additional 802,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,547,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after acquiring an additional 641,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after acquiring an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

