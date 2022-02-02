BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $176.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 1005 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.30 ($2.38).

A number of research firms recently commented on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.51) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

