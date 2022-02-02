InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.03. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 589,221 shares trading hands.

INNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 389,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 190,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

