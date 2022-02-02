InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.24

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.03. InnovAge shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 589,221 shares trading hands.
INNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 389,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 190,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 861,517 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InnovAge Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
