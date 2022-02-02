Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,899 call options on the company. This is an increase of 724% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,323 call options.

ATCO opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. Atlas has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 420,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 998,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 419,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

