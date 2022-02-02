Grifols Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,597 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,044% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.85) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Grifols by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 8,984.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

