Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

