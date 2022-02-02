Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 96,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSDE opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.