Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $270.55.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL opened at $193.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.82 and a 200-day moving average of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.