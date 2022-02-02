Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 28.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

NYSE PCK opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.