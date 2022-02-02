Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,013 shares of company stock worth $17,735,661 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.98. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

