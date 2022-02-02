BlackRock Inc. Has $130.46 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $130,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average is $201.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.