Barclays PLC Purchases 10,446 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SCHN opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

