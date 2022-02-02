iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 282.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 165,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 84,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 339,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.