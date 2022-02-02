Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,761,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 159,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Caleres worth $128,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,666 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $925.97 million, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 2.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

