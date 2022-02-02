Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 116 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 51.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 180,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.39 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.50. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

