Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 68.2% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 38.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jamf in the second quarter worth $14,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1,244.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 388,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,342,000 after acquiring an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Jamf stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 in the last three months.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

