Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $301,000 Stock Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,997 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.73.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

HUYA Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.