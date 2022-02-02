Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,896 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in DiDi Global by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 170,100 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DiDi Global by 1,185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiDi Global by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIDI opened at 3.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. DiDi Global Inc. has a one year low of 3.55 and a one year high of 18.01.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

