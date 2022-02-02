Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,170,868 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 96.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,170,868 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.46.

DNN opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.95. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

