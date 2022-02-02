Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

