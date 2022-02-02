Deutsche Bank AG Sells 12,458 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 30.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,112 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 150,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,547 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fossil Group by 1,030.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.86 million, a PE ratio of 378.33 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.