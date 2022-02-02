Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $259,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDF stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

