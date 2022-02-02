CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

