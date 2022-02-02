-$0.09 EPS Expected for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,732,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,531,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.