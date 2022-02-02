Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 11,129 Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 82,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SBLK opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.95%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.38%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.