Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 54.0% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 390,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 136,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 408,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 92.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

